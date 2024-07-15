Daniel Craig has experimented with different roles throughout his career, but his latest gig is perhaps his most surprising.
The English actor, who is most known his portrayal of James Bond in the hit movie franchise, stars in the Loewe fall/winter 2024 men's campaign.
The campaign, which was photographed by David Sims, features the actor posing in various pieces from the collection, including a leather jacket, knitted sweaters, colorful embroidered pants, cargo pants and more.
The brand shared more about the inspiration behind the collection -- and artist Richard Hawkins' influence -- in a post on Instagram.
"The collection features works by American artist Richard Hawkins, whose collages adorned the showspace of the LOEWE Fall Winter 2024 men’s runway," the brand shared on Sunday. "Hawkins’ work merges pop cultural and historical figures and emblems into a vibrant, distinctive aesthetic."
The brand describes the campaign as "a study on how characters and their clothes are intimately related."
Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Loewe, is designing the costumes for Luca Guadagnino's next film, "Queer," starring Daniel Craig.
The two discussed the upcoming film, which is based on the short novel by William S. Burroughs, in an interview with W Magazine. Anderson shared, "I’ve never worked on a creative project that has changed me more, that has completely changed so many aspects of my life. I find it the most generous project to have worked on."
"Past Lives" actress Greta Lee, who is a Global Brand Ambassador for Loewe, is the star of the brand's fall/winter 2024 women’s campaign.