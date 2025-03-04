Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are back with the premiere of "Daredevil: Born Again."
The actors are reprising their respective characters of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and vigilante with heightened abilities who goes by Daredevil at night, and Wilson Fisk, a formidable gangster known as Kingpin, that fans know and love from the series "Daredevil."
Continue reading for everything you need to know about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+.
When does 'Daredevil: Born Again' premiere?
"Daredevil: Born Again" premieres Tuesday, March 4, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Disney+.
The series will premiere with two episodes, with the remaining seven episodes streaming weekly.
Who's in the 'Daredevil: Born Again' cast?
Cox's Murdock and D'Onofrio's Fisk are at the center of "Daredevil: Born Again."
Reprising their characters from "Daredevil" are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Bernthal also fronted a "Daredevil" spinoff series, "The Punisher," for two seasons between 2017 and 2019.
Joining the cast for "Born Again" are Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera, Nikki James as Kristen McDuffie, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, Clark Johnson as Cherry and Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake.
What is 'Daredevil: Born Again' about?
The official synopsis for "Daredevil: Born Again" reads: "Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York."
"When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course," the synopsis adds.
What happened in the 'Daredevil: Born Again' official trailer?
The official trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again," released in January, centers around a tense conversation between Cox's Murdock and D'Onofrio's Fisk in a New York City diner -- intercut with bloody, bone-breaking action, of course.
"I will admit, it's not entirely unpleasant seeing you again," Fisk says after Murdock thanks him for meeting him. "A lot of time has passed. By the look of it, you've come up in the world."
Murdock returns the favor, saying, "I could say the same about you."
Fisk defends his new title of mayor, claiming he's one who "serves his city," but he's quick to notice Murdock's not buying it.
"I can see you're not entirely convinced," Fisk says. Murdock replies, "Can you blame me? I can't shake the feeling that you're gaming the system."
Later in the trailer, Fisk suggests that "sometimes peace needs to be broken and chaos must reign."
"I was raised to believe in grace, but I was also raised to believe in retribution," Murdock says as the trailer ends -- but not before we see Bernthal's Castle in a brief moment.
What was the road to 'Daredevil: Born Again' like?
We were first introduced to Cox's Murdock in the series "Daredevil," which ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015 and 2018.
During this time, the character also appeared in "The Defenders," a one-season series which brought him together with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.
Following the cancellation of "Daredevil," the series eventually made its way to Disney+ in 2022 along with "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist" and "The Defenders."
Prior to officially joining the MCU, Cox's Daredevil has also made cameos in several projects including the 2021 film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the television series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
D'Onofrio also made a cameo as Kingpin in the series "Hawkeye."
Both Cox and D'Onofrio made a cameo in the series "Echo."
What have the stars of 'Daredevil: Born Again' said about the series?
In an interview with "Good Morning America," Cox said "it's a good feeling" revisiting Daredevil, the character he first played a decade ago, adding that it "came as such a surprise."
"To be honest, I'm still pinching myself that I'm still here doing this," he continued. "I feel very attached to [the character]. It's such a great job to have; it's so much fun."
Speaking to "GMA," D'Onofrio said the reason he's loved playing Kingpin for the past decade because "he's the kind of character you can do pretty much anything with."
Of the character's evolution over the years, the actor said he's gotten "more dangerous" and "he's stretching his reach for more power."
