Dave Coulier is officially cancer-free.
The actor and comedian confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" via a representative on Tuesday after announcing his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis back in November.
"I'd like to give a heartfelt thank you to family, friends and fans for their continued prayers, love and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer," Coulier said in part, in a statement shared by his representative.
The actor said he is already busy working on a line of "all natural and sustainable clothing, foods and personal hygiene products" to be released this year.
He added, "I will continue to encourage others to check in with doctors to get early screenings like breast exams, colonoscopies and prostate exams."
On Monday, Coulier's "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure shared a celebratory message on Instagram regarding Coulier's health update.
"DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news -- let's shower him with all the love in the world! ❤️❤️❤️," Bure wrote.
In the post, Bure shared a photo of herself alongside Coulier and his wife Melissa, as well as a throwback photo of the two "Full House" co-stars on set of the 1990s sitcom.
Fellow "Full House" co-star John Stamos also shared a touching video on Coulier's health status, posting a recording of a FaceTime he shared with Coulier, who shared the news with Stamos.
"I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to share that my dear friend Dave has beaten cancer," Stamos says in the video. "He fought like hell with strength and heart, and true to form, Dave, a whole lot of humor."
Stamos captioned the post, "Got the best news last night…."
Coulier recently opened up to Parade Magazine about his cancer battle, crediting his wife and former co-stars for supporting him throughout his treatment.
"We've been a team," Coulier told the outlet of his wife. "I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me."
Coulier said his "Full House" castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.
"We're a family," said Coulier. "And so we get these text strings, and it's always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We're very close. I love them all so dearly."
Coulier revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the "Full House Rewind" podcast.
"My doctors called and they said, 'Well, we wish we had better news for you.' And I just went 'gulp,'" he recalled. "And they said, 'You have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the most aggressive kind. It's called B-cell."