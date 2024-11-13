"Full House" alum Dave Coulier announced on the newest episode of his podcast "Full House Rewind" that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
"I've often worn many hats in my life and career, and today I'm wearing this hat for another reason," he said at the top of the Nov. 13 episode. "A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mhm, big surprise, it's a type of cancer."
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Coulier said "this has all happened to me very quickly" and revealed he's already going through chemotherapy and made the decision to shave his head as a "preemptive strike" rather than wait for his hair to fall out.
"This is my own personal battle. So why talk about this on 'Full House Rewind'?" he said. "Well, because cancer has affected nearly all of us."
Coulier went on to share how the women in his life he has lost to cancer -- his sister, his niece and his mother -- have inspired him to fight the disease.
"I saw what they went through and, if I can be even half as strong as they were during their battles, I'm going to put up a pretty good fight," he said.
Coulier also encouraged his fans to get screened by whatever means necessary -- mammograms, prostate exams and colonoscopies -- to catch cancer early.
"Early detection can mean all the difference in the world," he said. "And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I'm on is all going to be worth it, because there's a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to."
In an interview with People, Coulier said he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after experiencing an upper respiratory infection back in October that caused major and rapid swelling of his lymph nodes, with one growing to the size of a golf ball. He underwent PET and CT scans as well as a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.
"I went from 'I got a little bit of a head cold' to 'I have cancer,' and it was pretty overwhelming," he told the outlet. "This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."
Coulier told People he was leaning on his wife, Melissa Bring, for support, as well as his son Luc, who is expecting his first child with his wife next year. He also said his sister Karen is battling cancer alongside him.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Coulier for additional comment.