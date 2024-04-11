John Stamos shared a sweet video with his young son Billy on Wednesday for his birthday.

The video, which Stamos posted on Instagram, features the actor and his son in San Francisco, California, where they visited the historical landmark The Painted Ladies, iconic pastel colored Victorian and Edwardian homes that are featured in the opening theme of "Full House," the show in which Stamos starred as Uncle Jesse from 1987 to 1995.

The video is set to Jesse Frederick's "Everywhere You Look," the theme song for the sitcom, and shows Stamos hanging out at Alamo Square Park, which has a view of the Painted Ladies, and Stamos surprising a few visitors.

"Happy Birthday Billy Boy," Stamos wrote in the caption of the video post. "You are everything beautiful and meaningful in my life."

"Seeing you so full of wonder, so content, lights a warmth in me that gets rid of all the shadows and doubts of life," he added. "You, in your innocence and joy, make every challenge worthwhile."

Stamos ended his message by writing, "God only knows where I'd be without you, my dear son. You and your sweet mother are my purpose, my joy, my everything."

Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed Billy in 2018, the same year they tied the knot.