John Stamos is wife Caitlin McHugh's biggest cheerleader.

The "Full House" alum took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate McHugh's latest acting role in a film titled "The Invisible Raptor."

"Absolutely love those moments when I get to play the role of 'arm candy' and just stand by my incredible wife, @Caitlinskybound especially at cool events like the @mammothfilmfestival," he wrote.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos arrive at Mammoth Film Festival Premieres in Mammoth, CA, Mar. 01, 2024. Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

"Seeing her shine with her movie, @invisibleraptormovie, I couldn't be prouder of my amazing wife," he continued. "Supporting her in these moments is an honor I cherish deeply."

Stamos concluded by saying he can't wait for his fans to see McHugh in the film, which he called "very funny."

The couple married in February 2018 and share son Billy, who turns 6 this April.