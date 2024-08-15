Jodie Sweetin's still got it!
The "Full House" alum shared a joint Instagram post with her pal Mitchell Gerrard Johnson on Wednesday showing them recreating the dance she did as a kid on the ABC sitcom nearly 33 years ago.
The duo recreated the dance in a split-screen video below the original, which was set to Boyz II Men's hit song "Motownphilly" and featured in the season 5 episode "Gotta Dance" that aired Nov. 5, 1991.
"How rude of us not to have done this sooner!" the caption read, a reference to the catchphrase made famous by Sweetin's character Stephanie Tanner.
Watch the full routine here!
Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on "Full House," responded in the comments section, writing, "STOP IT!! 🤣👏🏻💀 This is amazing! 🤩."
Also sharing a reaction was Kelly Rizzo, the widow of late "Full House" star Bob Saget, who wrote simply, "Hell yes!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
"Full House" aired for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995.