David Hasselhoff is one proud papa.

The actor, best known for "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch," took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush about his eldest daughter Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding to Madison Fiore on Sunday.

"I have never seen my daughter look more beautiful than on her wedding day!" David Hasselhoff, 70, wrote in the caption alongside a photo of him walking his daughter down the aisle.

He continued, "She has found herself a winner in Madison and I welcome him and his family to mine."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, FILE David Hasselhoff and Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff attend the Grand Opening Maddox Gallery Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2018.

Taylor Hasselhoff, 32, also opened in an interview with People about how it felt to walk down the aisle with her father.

"I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life," she told the outlet, adding that "his smile was so big" that day. "He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness. So it was just an honor to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey."