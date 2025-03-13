David Hasselhoff's daughters are remembering their mom Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, who died March 5.
Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore shared a tribute post on her Instagram story Thursday, accompanied by photos of herself and sister Hayley Hasselhoff with their mom.
"I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," she wrote alongside the images.
"You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything," she continued. "I promise to make you proud & celebrate you everyday."
She added that she would let her daughter London "know how incredible" her late grandmother was.
Hasselhoff-Fiore also vowed to "protect" her sister Hayley Hasselhoff "forever."
"Mama I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful," Hasselhoff-Fiore wrote.
Hayley Hasselhoff shared her own tribute post on her Instagram story Thursday, writing that her heart is "aching" after her mother's death and stating that "last night was one of the hardest."
"I don't know if it's because it's been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of," she wrote. "I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of the rain again, as it'll symbolize your spirit going to heaven, but for now, all I hear is my heart aching for you. My heart is shattered, yet somehow feels whole knowing you will always be my best friend, my heart and my whole world."
"You were my biggest support, as I was yours," she continued. "Mornings are the hardest because I would run to my phone to dial you the second I'd wake up, no matter the time, no matter where I was in the world. You were always there."
"This yearning for you is unlike anything I've ever known, but I need you to know that I will love you in every form," she added. "I'm choosing to be strong for you, to make you proud. Taylor and I are staying strong, carrying the pride you instilled in us and protecting one another, knowing that the bond you taught us to cherish will always guide us. This unbreakable bond will stay with us forever. We will make you proud, I promise."
Hayley Hasselhoff ended her message by writing that "I love you" would "never be enough" for her mother, "because my whole heart is yours, and it always will be."
"I love you, my beautiful, beautiful mama, until the end of time," she added.
Bach-Hasselhoff shared her two daughters with actor David Hasselhoff, to whom she was married from 1989 to 2006.
Last week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Bach-Hasselhoff died by suicide.
The actress, who appeared on several "Baywatch" episodes, "The Young and The Restless" and other television shows throughout the 1980s and '90s, was found dead in her home, the medical examiner's office said.
Following the news of her death, David Hasselhoff took to Facebook and said in a statement, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."