David Schwimmer's bond with former "Friends" co-star Matt LeBlanc is as strong as ever!
During an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Schwimmer discussed the duo's friendship and shared a recent funny text exchange with LeBlanc.
"LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he's in LA," Schwimmer said. "What's fun is we've got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he'll send me a message with a clip from the show which, it's always funny to re-live something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?"
"So, he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me," he continued. "I genuinely forgot what we've shot, but it's a moment where he just rips my shirt off."
"Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, starred Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
Schwimmer played the lovable paleontologist Ross Geller, while LeBlanc played the charming yet goofy Joey Tribbiani.
Reflecting on the show's enduring impact, Schwimmer described "Friends" as "the gift that keeps on giving."
"When I meet people on the street from another country and they say, 'I just have to say, I learned English watching your show,' or a father stops me and says, 'My kid was really, really ill, and the one thing that kept them going in the hospital was just watching "Friends,"' you feel just really grateful and blessed to have done something that people find fun," he added.
Schwimmer is returning to the small screen with his new TV series, "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," where he stars as a divorced dad and botanist. The series will be available on Hulu and Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."