'Days of Our Lives' actor Drake Hogestyn dies at 70: 'Amazing husband, father, papa, and actor'
"Days of Our Lives" actor Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black on the long-running soap opera, has died at 70, his family announced in a statement posted to the show's official Instagram account on Saturday.
"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," the family's statement began.
"He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination," the statement continued. "After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."
Hogestyn's family remembered him as the "most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor."
Hogestyn's family also mentioned his appreciation for his role on "Days of Our Lives."
"He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business," the statement read.
"We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives," his family concluded.
Hogestyn portrayed John Black in the hugely popular sitcom starting in 1986. Prior to his time as an actor, Hogestyn spent time playing professional baseball in the Minor Leagues.
Tributes from co-stars appeared across social media in the wake of Hogestyn's death announcement.
Hogestyn's former co-star, Kassie DePaiva, took to X, writing, "I'm so saddened by this news. One of the kindest people I have ever worked with. What an amazing life he lived. He will be missed. He made the world a better place. RIP Drake."
Former co-star Alison Sweeney, who played Samantha "Sami" Brady on the show, also shared her thoughts on Hogestyn's death.
"Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set," she wrote. "My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug."