Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is joining forces with comedic legend Adam Sandler, Netflix announced on Tuesday.
The singer will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up "Happy Gilmore 2," but his role remains unknown.
Also confirmed for the new film are original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of "Modern Family" — and Christopher McDonald, who will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler. Sandler also confirmed in August that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have a cameo in the new film.
Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy's love interest in the film, while McDonald played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro's nemesis in the original.
Bad Bunny appeared in director David Leitch's 2022 action comedy "Bullet Train" opposite Brad Pitt.
The singer took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to tease the news by sharing an image of himself on a jumbotron with an incorrect title card identifying him as Sandler.
The news came a day after Sandler and the streaming platform revealed that production for the movie is underway. In May, it was announced that Sandler will reprise his role from the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore."
The film follows a hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star. "Happy Gilmore 2" premieres on Netflix in 2025.