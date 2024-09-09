'Happy Gilmore 2': Adam Sandler shares photo of Happy's hockey jersey as film begins production
"Happy Gilmore 2" is in production.
On Monday, Netflix announced the news with a photo of Adam Sandler's iconic Boston Bruins ice hockey jersey that his character wore in the first film.
Sandler also took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned the post with a line he tells Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) in the film.
"It ain't over yet," he wrote. "The way I see it… we've only just begun."
Netflix announced in May that Sandler will reprise his role from the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore."
The film, which has evolved into a cult classic over the years, follows a hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star.
Along with Sandler and McDonald, the film also starred Julie Bowen, Carl Weathers and Bob Barker.
It's unclear what "Happy Gilmore 2" will be about, but in August, Sandler confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will make an appearance in the highly anticipated sequel.
Sandler also teased cameos from "many golfers" in the upcoming film.