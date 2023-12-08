Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a huge co-headlining tour next summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands, who previously toured together in 2018, will play stadiums across the country alongside fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Heart, the Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick on select dates.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour," Journey said in a press release. "No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!"

Journey performs during the Journey 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center, Feb. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott also noted the combination of these bands "makes for an amazing night of music!"

"We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves..." he added.

The 23-city tour is set to kick off July 6 in St. Louis and will wrap Sept. 8 in Denver.

Registration for access to presale tickets opens Thursday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. Sign up here.

A Citi presale for tickets kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general public onsale happening Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at journeymusic.com and defleppard.com.