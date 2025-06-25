Demi Lovato is adding another title to her resume -- and it's not an onscreen credit or pop album, but "cookbook author."
Lovato's new cookbook, "One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food," will be published next spring by Flatiron Books, the publisher announced Wednesday.
Lovato shared the news on Instagram with a video in her kitchen showing fans her version of avocado toast with a crispy fried egg.
"Stepping into the kitchen and learning how to cook has been such an important part of my recovery and healing my relationship with food," she wrote in the caption. "This book is filled with simple, comforting recipes that have allowed me to reconnect with myself and find both freedom and joy in my kitchen -- feelings I never thought I could experience."
The former Disney Channel star has been open in the past about her mental health struggles, substance abuse and disordered eating.
In her post Wednesday, Lovato said cooking "has allowed me to see cooking as an act of love and kindness to myself and those in my life, and I hope this book can bring that same feeling into your home too. "
She called the book "a big f--- you to my eating disorder."
Lovato's cooking journey began when she was almost 30, according to the publisher's press release. "After years of navigating a challenging relationship with food, she found that learning to cook -- discovering how to truly nourish herself in mind, body, and spirit -- was a revelation," the release stated.
"One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food" will hit shelves March 31, 2026, and is available for pre-order now.