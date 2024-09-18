Demi Lovato is opening up about her directorial debut, "Child Star," a documentary exploring the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight in the entertainment industry.
Speaking to "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, shared that one of the several threads she feels connects her and fellow child stars -- including the likes of Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and more -- is how they all coped with stardom in their formative years.
"I think there were several common themes, but one that really fascinated me while going on this journey was finding out that so many of us had -- we used the same coping skill of dissociation, where I think it was a ... response to the trauma of fame being so young," she revealed.
"There were just chunks of time and memories and projects that we don't remember working on, which was really fascinating to me," she continued. "I guess I didn't understand the level of the intensity of fame and how it really, really affects your brain, your chemistry."
According to an article in the Delaware Journal of Public Health, "There is a robust correlation between dissociative symptoms and exposure to trauma, particularly early childhood trauma and disruptions in attachment and caregiving. Dissociation can be defined as disconnections between thoughts, feelings, behaviors, sensations, and other mental processes that would normally be connected."
Lovato, who got her start on "Barney & Friends" and went on to become a Disney Channel star and award-winning singer, said "curiosity" drew her to the project.
She explained that the idea of exploring "why people get into the industry at such a young age" and "how it affects us" had been forming for years, as well as the idea of looking at the history of child stars "dating back to Shirley Temple and Jackie Coogan."
Lovato also offered some advice for young people getting into the industry, telling those dealing with bullying that "even if people are telling you the opposite, someone out there loves you," and reminding those going full-force trying to make it in show business that "it's OK to take breaks."
When asked if there was more directing in her future, Lovato said "it's a journey that I want to continue."
"I don't know what the future looks like for me," she said, noting that this project in particular was "so personal" for her and therefore "such an obvious fit." "I hope to do more of that, yeah."
"Child Star," which Lovato co-directed with Nicola Marsh, is now streaming on Hulu. Lovato also produced the documentary alongside Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."