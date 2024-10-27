Demi Lovato and her family are mourning the death of Lovato's niece, Xiomara, after an emergency cesarean section.
Lovato’s sister, Madison De La Garza, shared in an Instagram post on Saturday that her daughter had died.
"On the evening of September 27, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," wrote De La Garza. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."
"I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever. 💔," Lovato commented on the post.
"RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara," Lovato further wrote in a post on her Instagram story. "I’m so grateful I got to hold you… I’ll forever be your auntie."
Lovato ended with a message to her sister: "I love you so much @maddelagarza."
Several members of Lovato’s family, including her mother and sister, also commented on De La Garza’s post.
"They say when you meet your Grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die. I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL ‘Grandma D’.🕊," wrote Dianna De La Garza, mother of Lovato and Madison De La Garza.
Dallas Lovato, Demi Lovato and Madison De La Garza's older sister, also shared a touching poem in the comments.
"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away," Dallas wrote in part.
Madison De La Garza is an actress and filmmaker who recently directed a short film titled "Surprise."