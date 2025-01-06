Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe Sunday night for her role in "The Substance."
The actress took home the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy.
Other nominees in the category included Amy Adams for "Nightbitch," Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez," Mikey Madison for "Anora," and Zendaya for "Challengers."
During Moore's acceptance speech, she said, "I've been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."
"And I am just so humbled and so grateful. 30 years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress,' and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that," she continued.
In the Coralie Fargeat-directed film, Moore portrayed Elisabeth Sparkle, "a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by her boss (Dennis Quaid)," according to a synopsis.
When she gets the opportunity to try a mysterious new drug, "she is reborn -- temporarily -- as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley)," according to a synopsis. The only catch is that time needs to be split: "exactly one week in one body, then one week in another. No exceptions," the synopsis adds.
"The Substance" had its world premiere in May 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it also took home the award for best screenplay.
Moore has also been nominated for several awards this awards season for her performance in "The Substance," including a Critics Choice Award for best actress and an Independent Spirit Award for best lead performance.
Prior to her first Golden Globe win, Moore has been nominated three times in the past for the coveted award. She was nominated in 1991 for best performance by an actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy for her role in "Ghost."
In 1997, she earned Golden Globes nominations for her role as an actress and producer on "If These Walls Could Talk," for best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television, and best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television.