Denzel Washington gets baptized, license to become a minister: 'It took a while, but I'm here'
Denzel Washington was baptized at a New York City church over the weekend.
The Academy Award-winning actor, who turns 70 next week, was baptized at The First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York on Saturday and received his training license to become a minister in a ceremony that was live-streamed on Facebook.
"It took a while, but I'm here," he said.
During the service, the "Gladiator II" star shared a story about Miss Ruth Green, a woman in his mother's beauty parlor who he says "prophesied" that he'd "travel the world and preach to millions of people."
"Man gives an award, God gives a reward, that's what my mother told me about the eighth or ninth time I lost an Academy Award," Washington began. "Miss Ruth Green, 50 years ago, as we speak, actually. 50 years ago, I turn 70 next week. I was 20 when i sat in my mom's beauty parlor and Miss Ruth Green was known to have the gift of prophecy. Some of you may know this story."
"She prophesied that 'boy, you are going to travel the world and preach to millions of people,'" he continued. "She didn't say you were going to get back in school. She didn't say you were gonna become an Academy Award. She didn't say any of those things. She said you're gonna travel the world and preach to millions of people."
Washington then thanked God for all he's done for him and said, "So if he could do this for me, there's nothing he can't do for you. The sky literally is the limit. And there is no limit to the sky."
He added, "I am thankful for all that God has given me in 70 years: A loving, faithful wife."
The actor's wife, Pauletta Washington, also took the mic and honored him. She shared how the two met on the set of a film, were reintroduced at a party and how they reconnected at a play they both attended.
"The lights came on at intermission and we were sitting next to each other," she recalled about their story. "And 45, 46 years later, here I'm still sitting next to him. As only God will have it. And I'm so very proud of him."
Pauletta Washington then turned to Washington and said, "You are the head of our house, and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children and who know the difference because we have shown them the difference."
Washington married Pauletta Washington in June 1983 and they have four children together: John David Washington, 40, Katia Washington, 37, Olivia Washington, 33, and Malcolm Washington, 33.