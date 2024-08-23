Denzel Washington is taking on the world of ancient Rome in "Gladiator II."
The Academy Award-winning actor talked about his new role as Macrinus in the upcoming film to Empire for the magazine's upcoming world exclusive "Gladiator II" cover and shared how working with director Ridley Scott is something he is always "inspired" by.
"There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in," Washington said. "I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley."
The duo previously worked together on the 2007 film, "American Gangster."
"We had a great go-round the first go-round [on American Gangster], and here we are," he continued. "He's engaged. He's excited about life and his next film. He's an inspiration."
"We should all want to feel like that at 86," Washington added.
The star-studded sequel includes Paul Mescal, who portrays Lucius, the now-grown son of Connie Nielsen's character Lucila from the first film, who is returning to Rome as a prisoner.
According to a synopsis for the film, "Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist."
"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," the synopsis continues.
Pedro Pascal also stars in the film as Marcus Acacius, the general who demolished Lucius' adopted homeland, Numdia, leading to his enslavement.
"Gladiator II" arrives in theaters in the United States on Nov. 22.
Empire's upcoming "Gladiator II" cover arrives on newsstands on Aug. 29.