Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert is currently hospitalized after undergoing an "emergency craniectomy" while on tour.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge shared in an Instagram post Thursday that Erbert "became disoriented and was taken to the hospital" at the end of their Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., the previous night.

He explained she had a hematoma from a burst blood vessel and "required an emergency craniectomy," adding that she is "in stable condition."

"I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her," he continued. "I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

In this March 27, 2022, file photo, Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend an event in West Hollywood, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

An emergency craniectomy is a type of brain surgery typically performed in emergency situations, which relieves pressure on the brain. During the procedure, a surgeon removes a piece of skull, which is later replaced during a surgery called a cranioplasty, according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Hough's sister, "Dancing with the Stars" co-host Julianne Hough, also shared her brother's message via an Instagram story.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

Hough and Erbert married on Aug. 26.

Hough later told "Good Morning America" his favorite memory from their wedding was "of course the moment my beautiful wife Hayley was walking down the aisle," saying that the image "will forever be in my mind and in my heart."

Hough also said his favorite part about being married to Erbert was "just the feeling of being committed to someone that I love for the rest of my life," adding, "It's a beautiful feeling, a beautiful sense of freedom and excitement."