The stars came out in full force to support Carol Burnett at a recent career milestone event.
The legendary actress and comedienne was honored Thursday with a hand and footprint in the cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Among those who showed up to stand by Burnett's side during the special event included Burnett's husband, Brian Miller, casts and creators of "Better Call Saul" and "Palm Royale" as well as fellow icon Dick Van Dyke, to name a few.
Burnett has been married to Miller since 2001, and Van Dyke starred on the 11th and final season of her beloved "Carol Burnett Show."
At 91, Burnett has proven she has no intention of slowing down with roles on both "Better Call Saul," the "Breaking Bad" spinoff, and the Kristen Wiig-starring "Palm Royale."
Take a look at all the folks who supported Burnett in this celebratory moment.