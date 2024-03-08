And just like that ... Carol Burnett is the Harper's Bazaar March 2024 digital issue cover star.

The iconic comedian was photographed by Yelena Yemchuk wearing several high-fashion looks, styled by Deborah Afshani.

For the cover shot, Burnett donned a black caped look that included a Willy Chavarria gown, Dolce & Gabbana shirt, Giorgio pants, and earrings by Vhernier.

Also, her Roger Vivier slippers are what really set the look off.

Burnett's seen posing in front of lavish bathtub alongside chic walls printed with floral designs.

In another eye-catching photograph, Burnett appears to be in a living room setting. Posed next to a striped chair, she's seen wearing a white Saint Laurent blazer paired with Roger Vivier slingback pumps and dark Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.

The look was completed with Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti drop earrings.

Burnett, who turns 91 in April, opened up about everything from enjoying life to never having imposter syndrome.

"I want to have fun," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It's not like I have to be busy all the time!" Burnett also mentioned that her perpetual energy is the result of always being very active as a child.

Also, while other comics have related being funny to having endured past trauma, Burnett doesn't believe that's true for her.

."I think it was the fact that I went to the movies so much that. I always had a Mickey and Judy idea of 'Everything's going to work out.' You're going to put on a show in the barn, and then it'll go to Broadway."