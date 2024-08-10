Disney has released the first trailer for the upcoming "Snow White" live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
The teaser trailer was shared at D23 Friday.
Disney unveiled a first look at Zegler as Snow White back in October, featuring the "West Side Story" actress in the iconic dress made famous by the studio's 1937 animated film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
Zegler, who previously called the role "a dream come true," is surrounded by Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy in a picturesque cottage in the photo.
According to the film's official synopsis, the live-action remake "invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters," among them the Evil Queen, played by "Wonder Woman" actress Gadot.
The film, directed by Marc Webb, will include original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
"Snow White" is set to release in theaters on March 21, 2025.
