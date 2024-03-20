The list of individuals being honored as Disney Legends for 2024 has been announced.

"Black Panther" actress and honorary Oscar recipient Angela Bassett, former "Hannah Montana" star and Grammy-winning pop icon Miley Cyrus, and former soap opera star and "Live" co-host Kelly Ripa are among the lineup of notable figures announced Tuesday as joining the ranks.

Other names include:

Colleen Atwood, a four-time Oscar-winning costume designer who has worked on films like "Chicago" and "Memoirs of a Geisha"

Martha Blanding, a trailblazing former Disney employee of more than five decades and the first Black Disney Parks employee to receive this honor

James L. Brooks, the Oscar-winning "Terms of Endearment" director, "Taxi" creator and co-developer of "The Simpsons"

James Cameron, an Oscar-winning director who has given us films like "The Terminator," "Aliens," "Titanic" and the "Avatar" franchise

Jamie Lee Curtis, the original scream queen Laurie Strode from "Halloween" and Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress

Steve Ditko, co-creator of "Spider-Man" and created Doctor Strange with Disney Legend Stan Lee for Marvel Comics

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor who played Han Solo in the "Star Wars" franchise and the titular "Indiana Jones" in that film series

Mark Henn from Walt Disney Animation Studios, who has animated some of Disney's most beloved princesses such as Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan and Tiana

Frank Oz, who co-directed "The Dark Crystal" with Disney Legend Jim Henson as well as originated and performed various "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show" characters as well as Yoda in the "Star Wars" films

Joe Rohde, a former employee of Walt Disney Imagineering who was the lead designer for Disney's Animal Kingdom

John Williams, whose career as a composer has gifted the world the music of "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman," "Indiana Jones," "Jurassic Park" and many more

Disney Legends 2024 honorees. Disney

In a press release, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said, "To be named a Disney Legend is the highest honor our company can bestow on anyone, reserved for those whose talent and achievement have earned them an enduring place in our history."

Iger continued by saying the 14 honorees this year "have each made extraordinary creative contributions across the worlds of Disney."

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest will host the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony during D23 fan event on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."