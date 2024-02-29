Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking a trip down memory lane.

The beloved couple visited Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas where they eloped back in 1996 and didn't miss out on the opportunity to recreate a photo from their wedding day.

"Viva Las Vegas ✨ Then ➡️ Now," Ripa captioned an Instagram post shared on Feb. 28.

The first photo shows the pair about 28 years ago on the day they said "I do," while the second photo -- which you have to swipe to see -- shows them today, three kids and many happy memories later.

The former soap stars visited Chapel of the Bells while their talk show, "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," was in Las Vegas.

In the segment, Ripa asked Consuelos if he remembered how he felt on the day of their nuptials, to which he answered, "Some of those feelings came back as I drove up. I started getting sweaty."

Consuelos got sentimental, later saying, "In a city where people roll the dice every day here, this is one of the probably safest bets I've made."

"That's so nice," Ripa gushed.