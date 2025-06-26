Get ready to bring your ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters.
Disney has announced plans for a second live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film.
The news was revealed Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day, or 626 Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien's experiment number, 626.
Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.
The video finds the live-action Stitch driving a tiny pink convertible with Hawaiian license plates that read "2 FAST."
"Get ready!" Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. "Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!"
Stitch then uses his tires to write a message on the parking lot pavement that reads "Lilo and Stitch 2."
"Should've known he couldn't keep a secret," the post's caption reads. "A 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!"
The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" opened May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.