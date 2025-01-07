Congratulations are in order for Zendaya and Tom Holland, who are starting the new year as an engaged couple.
Their engagement was confirmed by People on Monday after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday.
Requests for comments were not returned to ABC News.
As they embark on a new chapter of their relationship, here's a look back at all the sweet things the duo have said about each other through the years.
Holland and Zendaya talk about their friendship
Holland and Zendaya's relationship began as friends. The duo met in 2016 while working on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Holland played the titular role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya played MJ.
During the film's press tour ahead of the film's 2017 release, Holland spoke about his friendship with Zendaya and how she helped him navigate fame in an interview with People.
"We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing," he said. "I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this, and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her."
The two appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter in November 2016 for the magazine's "Next Gen 2016" issue. Zendaya shared the cover on Instagram at the time and wrote, "Amidst all the chaos and sadness…this one good thing did happen to me today. Honored to share it with the very best…Spider-Man himself @tomholland2013 🙏🏾."
Zendaya calls Holland the person who makes her 'happiest'
Over the years, Holland and Zendaya have celebrated each other on their birthdays on social media.
The first time Holland shared a birthday message for Zendaya was in September 2021, when Holland seemingly hard-launched their relationship with a sweet photo of the both of them. In the photo, Holland wears his Spider-Man costume, while Zendaya snaps a photo with a camera.
"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland captioned the post. "Gimme a call when your up xxx."
Zendaya shared a post about Holland for the first time on his birthday in June 2022. In the black-and-white photo, Zendaya is all smiles as Holland hugs her from behind.
"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me happiest <3," she captioned the post.
Holland is Zendaya's No. 1 fan when it comes to red carpet looks
When Zendaya stepped out in a custom metallic Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala, Holland gushed over his "Spider-Man" co-star's Joan of Arc-inspired look in an Instagram post, writing, "All hail the queen. Killing it mate 🙌🏻."
In 2021, Holland praised Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, when Zendaya was named the Council of Fashion Designers of America's 2021 Fashion Icon. Holland shared an Instagram post about the duo at the time, writing, "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."
Holland's appreciation for Zendaya's fashion looks continued in 2024 when Zendaya co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala. The "Uncharted" star shared a post of her two looks at the time and captioned the post with three heart-eye emojis.
Zendaya shares what she appreciates most about Holland
A month after going Instagram official, Zendaya opened up about Holland in an interview with InStyle and spoke about all the things she appreciates about him.
"In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," she said. "It's a lot of pressure -- you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist."
"He's a fun time," she added. "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat -- I sound so British."
Holland says Zendaya helped him navigate fame
In a 2021 interview with British GQ, Holland said that Zendaya "helped me a lot" when it came to navigating fame.
"I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--- to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they'd want a picture with me or signature or whatever," he said. "I'd have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: 'Why are you talking to me?' Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."
Zendaya calls Holland her 'Spider-Man'
After their first "Spider-Man" film together, Holland and Zendaya starred in two more films in the MCU: 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The two posed for photos together at each of the films' after-parties and red carpets.
In September 2021, following the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Zendaya shared a photo of Holland as Spider-Man and wrote, "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing ❤️."
Zendaya said Holland was the 1st person she called after her 2022 Emmy win
When Zendaya won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" in 2022, she said in an interview with E! News that the first person she texted about her win was Holland.
"I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there," she said. "I texted my boyfriend."
Holland and Zendaya on protecting their relationship in the public eye
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Holland said he was "protective" of his relationship with Zendaya.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
Zendaya also talked about navigating her romance with Holland in an interview with Elle in August 2023 and said, "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."
While they continued to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Holland and Zendaya still managed to share posts about each other. On Holland's birthday in June 2023, Zendaya shared two photos of Holland on her Instagram story with a heart and heart eyes emoji.
Holland also shared a few photos of Zendaya on her 27th birthday in September 2023, including one of her in scuba gear and said, "My birthday girl 😍."
The duo also attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in September that year.
The sweet reason Holland doesn't walk alongside Zendaya at premieres
The two actors have cheered each other on for their respective projects over the years -- staying close by but letting the other shine in their moment.
During the "Dune: Part Two" press tour, Holland supported Zendaya at the London premiere for the film by attending and keeping a low profile.
Zendaya was also photographed holding hands with Holland in May 2024 as they left The Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End during the press night for "Romeo and Juliet," in which Holland starred as Romeo.
Holland recently shared why he doesn't walk red carpets with Zendaya in an interview with Men's Health published Jan. 2, saying it's "because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."
Zendaya on being 'proud' of how Holland has handled fame
Leading up to Holland's debut in "Romeo and Juliet," Zendaya told Vogue in the magazine's May 2024 cover story that she "could not be more proud" and that she was "going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."
The "Challengers" actress also spoke about watching Holland's career transform over the years.
"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully," she said at the time.
Zendaya says Holland has 'rizz'
Zendaya gushed over Holland in an interview with BuzzFeed from February 2024 and said that he has "rizz" -- aka "charisma."
"'Rizz' is short for 'charisma,' right? Everybody's kind of got their own," she said at the time. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the 'Dune' cast, but I personally -- [it] works for me -- is Mr. Tom Holland."
She added, "I'm more shy and, like, kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to, like, pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just, like, talking to people and getting to know people…. He's just naturally very good at that."
What's next for Holland and Zendaya?
Along with marriage, Zendaya and Holland's next plans together include a return to the big screen.
"Good Morning America" confirmed in December 2024 that Zendaya and Holland are slated to return to the big screen together for Nolan's next film, "The Odyssey," based on the Greek epic by Homer.
The star-studded cast will also include Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron, according to Universal Pictures.
Recently, Zendaya talked about what it's like acting with Holland, saying in a November 2024 interview with Vanity Fair that "it's strangely comfortable."
"I love working with him," she added. "He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."