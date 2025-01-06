Zendaya is one of the most anticipated fashion plates on every red carpet, and her standout, Old Hollywood-inspired glamour landed her at the top of the best-dressed list yet again for the 2025 Golden Globes.
Styled by her longtime collaborator, Law Roach, Zendaya flexed her position as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in a mesmerizing, copper satin dress impeccably fitted to her sleek frame and featuring a voluminous bustle cascading from the lower back. Roach posted the look to Instagram with a caption citing glamour icons Diahann Carroll, Eartha Kitt, Dorothy Dandridge and Joyce Bryant as references: "In honor of Diahann, Eartha, Dorthy and Joyce..."
The official Louis Vuitton Instagram posted the "Challengers" star's look as well alongside other ambassador Cate Blanchett and friend of the house, Vic Carmen Sonne, all donning creations by the brand's Artistic Director of women's collections, Nicolas Ghesquiere.
To complement the gown's rich tone, Zendaya, a Global Brand Ambassador for Bvlgari, wore the brand's High Jewelry necklace with an oval paraiba tourmaline and 48 carats of diamonds, along with a ring and earrings to match.
Rounding out her old school Hollywood glam look was a perfectly coiffed bob by celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno and elegant, polished makeup that employed rosy cheeks and a matching lip to give her a youthful glow.
Zendaya was nominated for "Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy," but the award went to Demi Moore for her performance in "The Substance."