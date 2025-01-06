Demi Moore's daughters couldn't have been more proud when the veteran actress won her first award for acting with her 2025 Golden Globes win Sunday night.
In a video shared on Scout Willis and her sisters' Instagram pages, she, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement once they heard Moore's name announced.
"SHE DID IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying post caption. When she re-shared the video clip on her Instagram story, she added, "I was weeping."
"GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved," Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment of her own.
"I love her so f------ much, I have no words," Tallulah Willis added.
Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.
Moore won for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror and science fiction film "The Substance." Other actors who were nominated included Amy Adams for "Nightbitch," Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez," Mikey Madison for "Anora," and Zendaya for "Challengers."
After accepting her Golden Globe trophy, Moore delivered a powerful speech in which she said she was "so humbled and so grateful" by the honor, especially after she said she was labeled a "popcorn actress" in the past and subsequently took to heart the message that she didn't deserve to be an award-winning actor and artist.
Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Moore's former husband, Bruce Willis, also shared a sweet post celebrating Moore. She wrote in an Instagram story, "We are screaming over here!!! Congratulations @demimoore!!!!!" and re-shared a video of Moore posing in her metallic gown before the awards ceremony.
Demi Moore has been acting for over 40 years, since the 1980s. Her film debut was as Corri in the 1981 dramatic movie "Choices."