Demi Moore stunned with a true golden glow at the 2025 Golden Globes.
The 62-year-old actress wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless metallic gown adorned with Swarovski crystals.
The beautiful gown, styled by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, had a sculptural neckline with waving details, which gave a show-stopping twist to a classic silhouette.
Moore completed the look with a stunning Cartier statement earring and sleek Christian Louboutin heels. Her signature lush locks, effortlessly styled with a classic side part, added timeless elegance.
Notably, Moore took home a Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy, for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in "The Substance." It marked her first award and first nomination in this category since her iconic role in the 1990 film "Ghost."