Emma Heming Willis shared a touching post on her and Bruce Willis' anniversary.
The model and actress shared a throwback photo of her and Willis on Sunday to mark the milestone of the anniversary of their relationship together and shared a reflective message about what their anniversaries mean now.
"17 years of us ♥️," she began. "Anniversaries used to bring excitement -- now, if I'm honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach."
"I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the 'why him, why us,' to feel the anger and grief," she continued. "Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love."
"I feel blessed to know it, and it's because of him," she said. "I'd do it all over again and again in a heartbeat 💞"
Willis and Heming Willis tied the knot in March 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Willis is also the father of three older daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.
In 2023, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which is known as FTD. Since then, Heming Willis has been open about caring for her husband and has shared updates about their life and his journey on social media.
Heming Willis will release a book in 2025 about being a caregiver. In November, she shared that she sent the first draft of her book to her publisher, The Open Field.
"My hope is that this book offers you support and insight as you find your footing on your journey as a caregiver," she said in the caption of a post. "At its heart, it's about reminding you to take care of yourself so you can be the best care partner for your loved one."
"The book shares so many things I wish I'd known sooner," she added. "I can't wait for you to read it."