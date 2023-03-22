Emma Heming Willis is celebrating 14 years of being married to Bruce Willis.

To mark the big milestone on Tuesday, Heming Willis posted a video from her and Willis' vow renewal ceremony from their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019 and reflected on the moment in the caption.

Set to "Fix You" by Coldplay, the clip begins with Heming Willis walking across a lawn barefoot, in a simple white summer dress, accompanied by flower girls -- her daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn -- before joining Willis and their officiant for an intimate ceremony. Willis' adult daughters Rumer Willis and Scout LaRue Willis are seen sitting nearby, singing and playing the guitar. The couple is later seen sharing a kiss as family members cheer in the background.

The video ends with a group snapshot of all the family and friends in attendance at the event.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009. I’m so happy we did," Heming Willis wrote in the caption.

"Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends," she continued."Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to 💌."

Heming Willis also expressed her gratitude for those involved in the event, including Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, whom Heming Willis referred to as "our videographer," Rumer Willis and Scout LaRue Willis, and her two young daughters. She also thanked film producer and Willis' longtime friend Stephen Eads, who acted as their officiant that day and for their original 2009 wedding.

She then thanked "our sweet family and friends for always showing up for us 💞@buuski @zorina.heming @maryjobrunoinc @robokraft Beth, David and Sofia."

The couple's anniversary comes a few days after Willis' 68th birthday, which the family celebrated over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Heming Willis shared an emotional tribute to her husband, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, earlier this year.

In addition to sharing a reel, which was full of memories of the couple and their family, she penned in the caption, "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet."