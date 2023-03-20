For the first time since his family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Bruce Willis was seen on camera smiling.

The 68-year-old and "Die Hard" star appeared to be in good spirits as he was captured smiling and celebrating his 68th birthday over the weekend in an Instagram video post shared by his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Moore wrote in the accompanying caption, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared an emotional video post.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Heming Willis began, "Today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it's important that you see all sides of this."

"I always get this message or people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this," the 44-year-old explained. “Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing."

"But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday," she continued.

Heming Willis posted a reel in honor of her husband's 68th birthday, revealing that making it was "like a knife in [her] heart."

"But as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband," she said before reminding herself to not cry. "But it means so much to me, so thank you."

The reel, which was full of memories of the couple and their family, was captioned, "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet."