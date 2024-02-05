Emma Heming Willis will author a new book about caregiving, based on her experience caring for her husband, actor Bruce Willis.

The forthcoming book, which does not yet have a title, is scheduled to be released in 2025 by publishing imprint The Open Field, a collaboration between author and journalist Maria Shriver and publisher Penguin Life.

In a statement shared with Shriver's newsletter "The Sunday Paper," Heming Willis said since her 68-year-old husband's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia last year, building a knowledge base and a community network has been a key part in her response to helping him.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the "Motherless Brooklyn" Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Identifying the right resources to educate and enlighten myself has been powerful and has allowed me the space to continue to move forward in the most positive way so that I can be the best mother, wife, daughter, friend, and care partner," the 45-year-old wellness company founder, podcast host and model said in part. "I want to be able to share that with the next person who finds themselves here."

Heming Willis said she hopes her upcoming book can serve as a guidebook for caregivers, one she didn't have when she and her family were first facing the uncertainty behind Willis' diagnoses, first with aphasia in 2022 and then with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"I want this book to land in the hands of care partners, but especially new care partners, who have just received this life-changing news," she continued. "They should know they are not alone and there is support, even hope. In a perfect world, I envision this book in that doctor's office, and he or she puts it in their hands to bring home."

Heming Willis has been open about the toll of taking on a caregiving role while looking after her husband and children. Last August, she spoke out in an Instagram video and said she makes a "conscious effort" every day to live "the best life" she possibly can, despite her husband's health challenges.

"I don't want it to be misconstrued that, like, I'm good, because I'm not. I'm not good, but I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family," she said in part. "Because again, when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love."

Willis and Heming Willis share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Willis is also a father to three older daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.