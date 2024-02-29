Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is off the market!

In a surprise statement to his fans posted on his Instagram Thursday, Ohtani, 29, who has been very private about his personal life revealed he is married to a woman from Japan.

Alongside a photo of a statement written in Japanese, he wrote in the caption, "To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make."

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," he continued. I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."

In December, the two-time American League MVP made headlines after moving from the Los Angeles Angels to Dodgers and signing a historic $700 million contract.

Ohtani is currently gearing up for the Major League Baseball season where he will be playing for the Dodgers in a two-game series against the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21 in Seoul, South Korea.

Ohtani, however, will not be pitching this season after undergoing elbow surgery and will serve as a designated hitter. He is projected to return to pitching in 2025.