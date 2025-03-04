Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's love story is one for the ages.
The pair were married for nearly six decades, tying the knot in 1966. Dean has been Parton's No. 1 fan ever since, watching from afar, out of the spotlight of his mega-famous wife.
In a statement Monday, Parton announced that Dean died March 3 at the age of 82, with the country music icon saying, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
Throughout the years, Parton has often sung the praises of her husband and their relationship, whether it be recounting how they met, sharing insights into their marriage or revealing how he has influenced her music.
Continue reading to see what Parton has said about Dean and their relationship.
What Parton said about how she met Dean
Parton opened up about how she met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville when she was 18 while speaking with "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts in 2019.
"There was a laundromat down from my little apartment where I was gonna be staying. So, the very day I go down to the laundromat, this good-looking man just drives by and he says something like, 'Well, you're gonna get sunburned out here.' And I said something stupid like, 'Well, what's it to you?' We start talking and, two years later, we married and we're still married, and that was that."
Dean shares his first impression of Parton in rare statement
Though he stayed out of his wife's spotlight and chose to live a private life, Dean shared his first impression of Parton in a rare statement in 2016 -- the year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows.
"My first thought was, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.' My second thought was, 'Lord, she's good lookin','" he told Entertainment Tonight. "And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth."
The one request Dean made early in their marriage
In an interview on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast in 2024, Parton shared the one request Dean made early in their marriage.
"He loves music, but he is not the least bit interested in being in it, and he told me that right up front," Parton said.
The singer then recalled begging Dean to attend an awards show with her early in her career, saying, "I rented him a tux and you know, begged him to go and he did. And, oh, he was so uncomfortable. The whole night, as soon as we hit the door, he started pulling off stuff."
"He said, 'Look, now I want you to do everything you want to do and I wish you the best, but don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things 'cause I ain't going,'" Parton remembered.
Parton reveals how "Jolene" was inspired by Dean
Parton revealed to NPR in 2008 that her 1973 hit song "Jolene" was written about a bank teller who was flirting with Dean.
"She got this terrible crush on my husband," Parton said at the time. "And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us -- when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."
Parton shares how she and Dean kept their marriage alive
Parton shared how she and Dean kept their decades-long marriage alive in an interview with People in 2020.
"We still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out. Even if there's still some snow around it, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he'll usually write me a little poem," she said. "Which to me, that's priceless. That's like a date in itself."
For her part, Parton said she likes to "cook the stuff that I know we love, and I pack it up in a picnic basket, and then we'll go find some riverbank somewhere with our little camper, park, have a picnic."
Parton also revealed that the pair often kept things super casual and often ate on paper plates "because we don't want to have to wash dishes."
Parton reveals how Dean inspired her to put out her rock album
Speaking to "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts in 2023 ahead of the release of her first-ever rock album, Parton revealed that, in addition to being inspired to put the album out because of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dean also influenced her to dip her toe in the genre.
"From the time I met him in 1964, he just had rock 'n' roll blasting. That's his music. The louder, the better," she told Roberts.
"I grew up with him, you know, through the years with him of just hearing all that great music," Parton continued. "Of course I knew about rock before, in my early days -- Elvis and Jerry Lee and all of them -- but it was Carl that really made me make that final decision to think, 'You know what? I've got this great opportunity to do this, and I'm just gonna do it.'"
Parton's rock album featured 30 songs total -- nine original and 21 covers of iconic rock songs -- and she said she chose songs her husband "liked and loved."
"Most of these songs I chose because of Carl, and because I knew they were good songs, 'cause he knows good music," she said. "He does."