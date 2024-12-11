Dolly Parton is opening up about her loving relationship with Carl Dean, her husband of 58 years.
Parton described her and Dean's compatibility, one thing that Dean made clear to Parton early in their marriage, and how they have managed to keep things fun through the years in an interview with Bunnie XO on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast on Monday.
In the interview, Parton, who tends to keep her marriage private, also explained the context of her and Dean getting together in Nashville six decades ago.
Dean told Parton 'he is not the least bit interested' being in the music industry
Parton shared that despite being married to one of the biggest stars in music, Dean does not want to be involved in the music industry.
"He loves music, but he is not the least bit interested in being in it, and he told me that right up front," she said.
Parton recalled begging Dean to go to the BMI Awards with her early in their marriage.
"I rented him a tux and you know, begged him to go and he did. And oh, he was so uncomfortable. The whole night, as soon as we hit the door, he started pulling off stuff," Parton shared.
Parton said after the show, he asked to skip similar events in the future.
"He said, 'Look, now I want you to do everything you want to do and I wish you the best, but don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things 'cause I ain't going,'" Parton recalled.
'He's quiet and I'm loud and we just we're funny'
Parton also told "Dumb Blonde" podcast about the personality dynamics between her and Dean and why they have allowed for such a long and successful relationship.
"He's a good guy," said Parton. "He's quiet and I'm loud and we're funny."
"Anytime things get too much tension going on, either one of us can like find a joke about it," she added.
Parton shared that the pair's "love" and "respect" for each other have also contributed to a successful relationship.
Parton described Dean as a "homebody" while she "just loved to go and loved to see what else is out there," adding the opposite qualities "worked well for us."
'I met Carl Dean, and 60 years later, I'm still with Carl Dean'
Parton told Bunnie XO that she was uninterested in dating when she first moved to Nashville.
"I left two boyfriends back home that had wanted to marry me," Parton said, clarifying that the relationships did not overlap. "I kept saying, 'No, I'm going to move to Nashville.'"
Parton said it did not take long for her to change course once she arrived in Music City.
"The very day I got to Nashville, I met Carl Dean, and 60 years later, I'm still with Carl Dean," she said, adding that she has officially been married to Dean for 58 years.
How Parton and Dean celebrate their anniversaries
The "9 to 5" singer shared that rather than fancy restaurants to celebrate anniversaries, the singer and her husband will generally opt for something a bit more casual.
"We usually stay home and make something special," said Parton. She also shared that McDonalds or Mexican restaurants were favorites of the couple, adding that they will try to avoid big crowds.