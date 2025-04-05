Dua Lipa closed out the first leg of her Radical Optimism world tour with a powerful send-off in Auckland on Friday night.
The pop superstar stunned fans at Spark Arena by bringing out Neil Finn of Crowded House for a heartfelt duet of the classic song "Don't Dream It's Over."
"I get to do one of my favorite songs by a Kiwi legend," Lipa told the crowd, moments before Finn walked onstage to rapturous applause.
The pair shared the stage for an emotional rendition that culminated in an embrace and Finn flashing a peace sign before exiting to cheers.
The Auckland concert marked the final stop on the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour, which saw Lipa headline 10 sold-out shows over three weeks.
The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share backstage snapshots and reflect on the whirlwind kickoff to her global tour.
"That's a wrap on the first leg of the #RadicalOptimismtour!!!" she wrote. "3 weeks away, 10 unbelievable, unforgettable nights! Loved every moment with youuuu AUS/NZ 🇦🇺❤️🇳🇿 thank you for your love and energy!!!"
She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to singer-songwriter Kita Alexander, who opened each show, as well as a slew of special guests who popped up throughout the leg, including Troye Sivan, Vance Joy, Tame Impala and Angus Stone. "You made every night so unique and special," Lipa added.
With a grateful nod to her tireless team, she ended the post by teasing what's next: "EUROPE UP NEXT 💋💋💋"
The Radical Optimism tour will pick back up in Madrid, Spain, on May 11.