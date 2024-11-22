Dwayne Johnson shared a sweet moment with his mother Ata Johnson at the world premiere of "Moana 2" in Hawaii on Thursday.
A video shared to Instagram by Disney shows the "Black Adam" actor standing with his family -- including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine and Tiana -- while watching his mom Ata Johnson gracefully performing a traditional Polynesian dance.
As she motions for him to join her, Johnson takes off his suit jacket, kisses his daughters on their heads and gets right into the groove without missing a beat.
The mother-son duo then thank the singers and musicians providing the tunes for their dance and share a loving embrace as the video ends.
Johnson was photographed with his family at the premiere -- including his eldest daughter, Simone -- just days after he stopped by "Good Morning America" to share what the 2016 "Moana" film and the highly anticipated sequel mean to his daughters.
The "proud girl dad," who plays the demigod Maui in both films, said 8-year-old Jasmine and 6-year-old Tiana "see themselves" in the character of Moana.
"I think for these girls, my daughters, who see themselves in Moana because they are girls of color, really one of the beauties of Moana is little boys, little girls of all colors around the world can see themselves in these characters," Johnson said.
"Moana 2" sets sail in theaters on Nov. 27.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."