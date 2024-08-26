Dwayne Johnson remembered his father, Rocky Johnson, on the former wrestler's birthday in a sweet Instagram post.
"Happy heavy birthday to the Soulman 🕊️❤️," wrote Dwayne Johnson over the weekend, calling his late father by his nickname.
Dwayne Johnson recounted his father's career as an early wrestler making a name for himself.
"My old man was a real trailblazer as a pro wrestler coming up in the 60's, 70's & 80's,"he wrote. "As a black athlete he change a lot of people's racial behaviors over the years with his in ring talent and his insane work ethic in the gym.”
The "Moana" star also touched on the "complicated" relationship he shared with his father, noting that it was always a shared love.
"He taught me lessons - good and not good. Sometimes that father/son dynamic can be a complicated one, but in the end - it's still love,"he wrote.
"I miss my old man, and wish I could hug him one more time. Happy Birthday Soulman 🥃❤️,"wrote Dwayne Johnson.
Rocky Johnson, who died in 2020, was described by the WWE as "physically imposing and wildly charismatic." Dwayne Johnson helped induct his father Rocky Johnson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
Dwayne Johnson mourned his father in a post on Instagram announcing his death in January 2020.
"I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities,"he wrote.