Dwayne Johnson, who plays an all-powerful superhero in the new movie "Black Adam," surprised Yuri Williams, a "real-life superhero" who has devoted his life to helping others.

Williams is the founder of A Future Superhero and Friends, a nonprofit organization that provides essential supportive services, emergency services and diversion to everyone from an elderly man to an ill or disabled child. As part of his duties, Williams travels the country in a superhero costume to deliver help to those who need it most.

Williams' mother died from cancer in 2009 and after her passing, he said he fell into a deep grieving process for five years. While at his lowest point, he said he came up with the idea to help others who were also at their lowest. That's when he decided to dress up in superhero costumes, as Spider-Man, Deadpool, The Mandalorian, and more to feed underserved people in his community and bring smiles to children fighting life-threatening conditions.

Mom Marina Moore is one of the many parents and caregivers whose kids Williams has helped.

"It's the things that Yuri is doing that a lot of these kids are going to remember for life," Moore told "Good Morning America."

"When we opened up that door, that great big man standing there with his Mandalorian, the kids were just ecstatic, especially these little guys. Super, super excited," she added.

Katrina Morris, another mom, told "GMA" Williams helped her son AJ during his cancer journey as well and both mom and son feel grateful for Williams and his caring work.

"With all the stuff that happened with AJ, he came around Christmas and surprised him with gifts he wanted," Morris recalled. "I will never forget that day."

Aside from helping others, Williams said he himself is touched by the young children and people he has helped.

"It's just like a superhero power energy that I feel from them. You know, me going into these homes knowing that this child might not be able to see Christmas, that minute or a couple of minutes that I'm there, I just want to make it a special moment for them," Williams said.

Johnson surprised Williams at the Brooklyn Diner in New York City on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning and the two then traveled back to the "GMA" studio, where Williams was presented with another costume to add to his rotation: Black Adam.

Warner Bros. Picture Dwayne Johnson stars in "Black Adam".

But the surprises didn't end there. Williams also received a special hometown screening of the movie, as well as tickets to the film's premiere.

Johnson, also known as "The Rock" for his hero physique and larger-than-life personality, stars in "Black Adam," a movie that follows a 5,000-year-old hero who grapples with the difference between justice and revenge.

ABCNews.com VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero