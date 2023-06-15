Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are opening up about their engagement publicly for the first time.
In an interview with Sprouse's twin brother Cole for V Magazine, the couple, who have been dating for five years, revealed that they got engaged in September 2022 and kept it under wraps until now.
"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," Sprouse, 30, said. "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement."
Palvin, 29, chimed in, adding that the couple wanted to reveal the news on their own time.
As for when she knew Sprouse was the one for her, Palvin said the moment happened when they were bonding over a mutual interest in anime.
"I can tell you the moment I fell in love. We started talking about 'Naruto' and then he did an impression," the Hungarian model recalled. "He was like, 'Akamaru!' and jumped and turned in the air to land on the bed and I filmed it in slow motion. It's my favorite video."
Palvin also said roasting each other with jokes has been a big part of their love language.
"Our sense of humor is aligned, and we don't take ourselves very seriously, which I think is good," Sprouse explained.
While they didn't disclose a date, the couple dished about their upcoming wedding in Hungary.
"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," she said of her home country. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."
Sprouse said he's looking forward to the big event because it'll be when both of their parents meet for the first time and because he is a fan of Hungary's "historical traditions" related to weddings and for his family to see the "beautiful country" Palvin has showed him.