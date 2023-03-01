Ed Sheeran is adding to fans' lives by giving them a new album: "-," pronounced "Subtract," is due out May 5.

This is the latest installment in Sheeran's mathematics-themed albums, following 2011's "+" ("Plus"), 2014's "x" ("Multiply"), 2017's "÷" ("Divide") and 2021's "=" ("Equals").

Sheeran, 32, wrote and produced the album with Aaron Dessner of The National, who worked with his pal Taylor Swift as a producer on her 2020 albums "folkore" and "evermore" and co-wrote songs on the 3am and Deluxe editions of her 2022 album "Midnights."

In a lengthy statement, Sheeran revealed that he'd been working on "-" for 10 years, "trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be."

Courtesy of Atlantic Records Ed Sheeran's album cover for "-," pronounced "Subtract."

He continued, saying last year "a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

Those things, all of which he said happened within a month, were the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards, a lawsuit accusing him of plagiarizing his hit song "Shape of You" -- a British high court judge later ruled in April 2022 that Sheeran "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" copied Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue's 2015 song "Oh Why" -- and a serious medical issue faced by his wife Cherry Seaborn, who was at the time expecting their second child.

"My pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran explained. "I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

Jmenternational/Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena, Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

As a result of these events coinciding, Sheeran said he turned to songwriting, which he called "my therapy" and the thing that "helps me make sense of things." In just over a week, Sheeran said he had "replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts" by just writing "whatever tumbled out."

"As an artist I didn't feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn't accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life," he said. "This album is purely that. It's opening the trapdoor into my soul."