Television host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres announced her "final" tour on Wednesday in a release from the show's producer Live Nation. The show will be titled "Ellen's Last Stand… Up."
"This summer, she will grace stages across North America for the last time, delivering her iconic and hilarious performances. This will be the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call," reads the release, detailing the latest for the comedian who launched her career over 40 years ago.
The 27-date tour will kick off in San Diego, California on June 19 and culminate in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Aug. 17.
DeGeneres shared the news on Instagram captioning a post, "Here it is! These are the cities and dates for my final stand-up tour. Pre-sale starts tomorrow May 30th at 10am local time with code CHICKEN. Get your tickets at ellenshop.com/tour."
DeGeneres hosted a long-time talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which debuted in 2003 came to an end in 2022. The announcement of the show's ending in 2021 came after a BuzzFeed story from July 2020 which alleged a toxic work environment for the show's staff.
At the time, DeGeneres said with her being "in a position of privilege and power" she took full responsibility for what happened at the show. She said the allegations were "very hurtful" and "destroyed" her but they were not the reason why she decided to pull the plug on the show.
The release highlights a return to DeGeneres' roots as a stand-up comedian, which she began to sew decades ago in New Orleans.
"She is poised to reintroduce her trademark wit and laughter-inducing anecdotes back to the spotlight, promising audiences the quintessential Ellen comedy performance," reads the release.
Earlier this month, Netflix announced a final comedy special for Ellen while the comedian posted on social media, "Here we go! To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life."
Tickets will come available on May 30 via artist presale while general sale will kick off on May 31.