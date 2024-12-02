Elton John says he has lost his sight following an eye infection earlier this year.
The legendary musician made the comments at a charity gala performance of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" on Sunday night.
"I haven't been able to come to many of the previews, because as you know, I've lost my eyesight, so it's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it -- and boy, it sounded good tonight," the "Rocket Man" singer-songwriter said while speaking onstage, according to a video posted by Storyful.
John, who scored the musical, also took time to thank those involved with the production, "The Devil Wears Prada" author Lauren Weisberger, and his husband David Furnish. "This is quite a night, this has been quite a journey, and it's all ended so wonderfully," he said.
John previously opened up to "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in November about his vision problems.
"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July, because I had an infection in the south of France, and it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see," he said at the time, adding that "my left eye is not the greatest."
John added that there was reason to be optimistic about his eyesight.
"There's hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment," he said. "I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know."
John said he is focused on doing what he can to improve his vision, saying he currently can't see, watch or read anything.
He added that despite his condition, he feels "lucky," "grateful" and "proud" at how he has handled the situation.
John is currently involved in several ongoing projects, including production of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" in London, which features John's original score.
The upcoming documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" also follows the musician as he looks back on his life and the early days of his decades-long career, as well as his final North American concert from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The documentary debuted with a limited theatrical run and will premiere on Disney+ Dec. 13.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."