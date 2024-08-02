Emily Bader, Tom Blyth to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry's 'People We Meet On Vacation'
The two main stars of the highly anticipated film adaptation "People We Meet On Vacation" by Emily Henry have been revealed.
On Friday, Netflix announced that "My Lady Jane" actress Emily Bader and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Henry's beloved romance novel.
The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, "until two years ago, when they ruined everything," a synopsis for the novel reads.
When Poppy finds herself "stuck in a rut," she "decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together -- lay everything on the table, make it all right," the synopsis continues.
In her newsletter, Henry shared why Bader and Blyth were the perfect Poppy and Alex.
"They are PERFECT," she wrote. "He's so stoic, repressed, quietly repressed, quietly hilarious. She's an irresistible rascal with a secret softness."
Henry added that after seeing Blyth and Bader's chemistry read, she's used the word "irresistible," to describe "the magic of them together."
"I wish I could just show you now but the good news is, we are MOVING so you will get to fall in love with them very soon," she told her fans. "I hope you are even a fraction as excited as I am right now for this film. I know how terrifying it is to loosen our grips on this story enough to let new people into the mix."
"My top priority for every ounce of involvement I'm granted in every of one of these adaptations is honoring you," she continued. "I feel so grateful to be able to honestly tell you that I think this script and this cast does that."
Netflix also shared a video on Instagram of the moment Bader found out that she was cast as Poppy over Zoom.
"Are you kidding?!" Bader says in the video. "I'm gonna cry!"
Henry also surprises Bader and Blyth in the video to share her excitement about working with them.
"I've been kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters, and I just truly could not feel any more confident that my readers -- and then so many more people who don't even know about the book -- are going to completely, completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex with you guys playing them," Henry says.
"It's like a dream come true," Bader replies. "We'll do you proud."
Brett Haley is set to direct and Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner are producing the film. Laura Quicksilver from Temple Hill Entertainment is executive producing and Erin Siminoff is overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.
A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.