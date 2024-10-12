Hailie Jade, the daughter of rapper Eminem, has revealed the sex of her first child with husband Evan McClintock.
During the Friday episode of her podcast "Just A Little Shady," the couple shared the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy.
The gender reveal involved the couple popping a balloon filled with confetti. Blue confetti rained down, confirming they were having a boy.
“It’s a boy!” the couple happily announced, with Jade adding, “We’re so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy.’”
This latest news comes just after her unique pregnancy reveal in dad Eminem’s new music video for “Temporary,” featuring Skylar Grey. In the video, she made a surprise appearance at the end, handing her dad a jersey with “Grandpa” written on the back, along with a sonogram photo.
Hailie Jade also shared the exciting update with her fans on Instagram earlier this month. On October 3, she posted a heartwarming photo of herself and McClintock, with her holding a sonogram, captioning the image, "mom & dad est. 2025 🤍."
The couple were married in May of this year.