Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant with her first child.
The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shared the news in the new music video for his song "Temporary" (feat. Skylar Grey), which features numerous mentions of Jade, released Thursday.
At the end of the music video, which features personal photos and clips of Eminem and Jade from the time she was a kid all the way through to her wedding day, Jade surprises her dad with a jersey with "Grandpa" on the back and a sonogram.
Eminem looks shocked as Jade smiles and laughs at his reaction.
Watch the video here.
Jade shared photos from her wedding day to Evan McClintock in May.
Eminem's music video shows him getting emotional on his daughter's special day, walking her down the aisle and giving her away to her now-husband.