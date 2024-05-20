Hailie Jade is "waking up a wife" these days.
The 28-year-old, whose father is rapper Eminem, shared photos from her wedding this past weekend on Instagram, writing in the caption that she and her new husband Evan McClintock "couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."
"So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt," she gushed.
The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host continued, "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."
Photos show the couple sharing kisses outside their venue and on the back of a car. Fans also got close-up looks of Hailie Jade's wedding dress and McClintock's classic tux.
Hailie Jade announced her engagement to McClintock in February 2023.